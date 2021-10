By EUobserver

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has resigned over allegations his ÖVP party misused state funds to manipulate opinion polls in its favour. "What's required now is stability ... I want to step aside to prevent chaos," he said Sunday, while denying accusations. Kurz is to remain ÖVP chief and proposed his ally, foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg, to replace him, in what some saw as an interregnum prior to a Kurz comeback.