By EUobserver

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš seems set to lose power after elections on Saturday in which two opposition coalitions, who both vowed never to work with him, won 108 out of 200 seats in parliament. The country's 77-year old president, Miloš Zeman, who has suffered from a range of health problems for years, was also taken into intensive care on Sunday shortly after holding talks with Babiš.