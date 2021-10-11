Ticker
UK wants to boot EU court out of Ireland deal
By EUobserver
British Brexit minister Lord Frost will say in a speech in Portugal Tuesday the EU should remove the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) oversight role from a Brexit-linked deal on Northern Ireland customs, British media report. EU Commission vice-president, Maroš Šefčovič, is also to unveil "far-reaching" proposals on Northern Ireland on Wednesday, including concessions on import/export of British sausages, but the ECJ's role is sacrosanct for EU institutions.