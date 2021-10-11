Monday

11th Oct 2021

Ticker

UK wants to boot EU court out of Ireland deal

By

British Brexit minister Lord Frost will say in a speech in Portugal Tuesday the EU should remove the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) oversight role from a Brexit-linked deal on Northern Ireland customs, British media report. EU Commission vice-president, Maroš Šefčovič, is also to unveil "far-reaching" proposals on Northern Ireland on Wednesday, including concessions on import/export of British sausages, but the ECJ's role is sacrosanct for EU institutions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes

The EU Commission is to deliver three new 'P150' patrol boats to the Libyan coast guard, despite a recent UN report citing possible crimes against humanity at Libyan detention centres.

News in Brief

  1. Babiš and Zeman's future uncertain in Czech Republic
  2. Italy arrests political leaders of anti-vax riot
  3. UK wants to boot EU court out of Ireland deal
  4. Austrian leader resigns over corruption fiasco
  5. Sputnik V delay caused by Russia, EU says
  6. IMF chief Georgieva risks losing job over China report
  7. Secret US troops in Taiwan for at least a year
  8. EU and US urge China to do more on climate

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament

Latest News

  1. Call by scholars: Stop instrumentalising antisemitism
  2. High emotions at pro-EU rally in Warsaw
  3. Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes
  4. Raw nerves over Polish verdict in EU This WEEK
  5. Labelling gas as 'green' clashes with EU law, NGO says
  6. Can Salvini stop the League from splitting up?
  7. LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy
  8. Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us