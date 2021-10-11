Monday

11th Oct 2021

Italy arrests political leaders of anti-vax riot

By

Italian police have arrested the leaders of the extreme-right Forza Nuova political party over an anti-vaccination rally in Rome on Saturday, which ended in violence. Thousands of people protested against making vaccine-passes mandatory in the workplace. Some tried to push past police into government buildings, while others broke into the offices of Italy's main 'CGIL' trade union and the Policlinico Umberto I hospital, where medical staff had to erect barricades.

Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes

The EU Commission is to deliver three new 'P150' patrol boats to the Libyan coast guard, despite a recent UN report citing possible crimes against humanity at Libyan detention centres.

