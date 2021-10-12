Ticker
UK slammed for 'dismissing EU solutions for NI protocol'
By EUobserver
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney on Monday accused the UK of dismissing EU solutions to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland customs rules before they were presented, the BBC reported. "Each time the EU comes forward with … new proposals to try to solve problems, they are dismissed before they're released," he said, adding that that was happening also this week when Brussels is to announce a reform of the Northern-Ireland protocol.