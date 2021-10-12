Ticker
WHO calls for climate action to ensure healthy recovery
By EUobserver
The World Health Organisation on Monday urged nations to step up climate action, warning that air pollution causes 13 deaths per minute worldwide. "The burning of fossil fuels is killing us," reads the report, which calls for a healthy, green, and just recovery from the pandemic. Meanwhile, 300 organisations representing 45 million health professionals called for "cutting all related permits, subsidies and financing for fossil fuels" in a letter.