By EUobserver

Alexander Schallenberg, 52, has been sworn in as the new chancellor of Austria, replacing Sebastian Kurz, who resigned over the weekend. The 35-year old Kurz and nine others are being investigated for breach of trust, corruption, and bribery. But Kurz will remain head of his ÖVP party and become its leading MP, with Schallenberg accused of being Kurz's "puppet" by Austrian opposition parties on Monday.