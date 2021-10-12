By EUobserver

Russia has reduced gas flows via Ukraine to Moldova, prompting Moldova's new, pro-EU government to seek EU help, while asking industrial plants to cut consumption. EU states will shortly discuss joint gas-purchasing amid a wider market-crunch, according to a draft "toolbox" seen by Reuters. But Russia's EU envoy, Vladimir Chizhov, told the Financial Times Russia-friendly politics would also help. "Change 'adversary' to 'partner' and things get resolved easier," he said.