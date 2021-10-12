By EUobserver

Ten EU states have signed a statement saying nuclear power should be classified as green-friendly in the EU's upcoming industrial "taxonomy", designed to steer private capital. "There is no science-based evidence that nuclear power is less climate-friendly than any of the energy sources," Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia said, adding nuclear power was "a crucial and reliable asset for a low-carbon future".