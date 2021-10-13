Ticker
UK border bill violates international law, say critics
By EUobserver
A nationality and borders bill prosed by UK home secretary Priti Patel violates international human rights, say immigration lawyers. "This bill represents the biggest legal assault on international refugee law ever seen in the UK," said a legal opinion commissioned by the human-rights group Freedom From Torture. The bill says its objective is to make asylum more fair, deter illegal entry, and deport those not entitled to protection.