By EUobserver

The Dutch crown princess Catharina-Amalia (17), heir apparent to king Willem-Alexander, can marry a person of whatever gender she chooses without forfeiting her right to the throne, prime minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Questions arose when a recent book 'Amalia, Duty Calls' argued that old laws seemed to exclude the possibility of a same-sex couple on the throne. However, same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001.