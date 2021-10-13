Wednesday

13th Oct 2021

Gay marriage in Dutch royal house possible, PM says

The Dutch crown princess Catharina-Amalia (17), heir apparent to king Willem-Alexander, can marry a person of whatever gender she chooses without forfeiting her right to the throne, prime minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Questions arose when a recent book 'Amalia, Duty Calls' argued that old laws seemed to exclude the possibility of a same-sex couple on the throne. However, same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001.

