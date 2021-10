By EUobserver

Slovak prosecutors have charged Peter Kažimír, the country's central bank chief, who sits on the European Central Bank (ECB's) board, with bribery in an old case involving national tax officials. "I do not feel guilty of any crime ... nor I am aware of breaking the law," he told Reuters. The case follows a bribery affair in Latvia in 2018, when Riga barred its central bank governor from ECB meetings.