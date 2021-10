By EUobserver

France wants to be a leader in green hydrogen by 2030 and build low-carbon planes and small nuclear reactors as part of a €30bn investment plan, president Emmanuel Macron said, Reuters reports. Macron said the road map, dubbed "France 2030", would ensure France decarbonises its industry and brings innovation and production in key areas, from cars and biomedicine to semi-conductors, closer to home by the end of the decade.