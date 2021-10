By EUobserver

National utilities firms in Europe are switching from gas to more heavily polluting coal-fired energy plants because gas prices have gone up 400 percent since the start of the year, while coal ones have risen 200 percent, Reuters reports. "Soaring [gas] prices have now unlocked the gas-to-coal switching lever," Bank of America said. "Emissions are going in the wrong direction," Dave Jones, from climate think-tank Ember, added.