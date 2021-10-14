Ticker
NGOs urge EU to heed real science on pesticide risks
By EUobserver
A group of 41 organisations on Wednesday urged the European Commission to guarantee that a re-assessment of its approval for the widely-used herbicide glyphosate is based "on updated independent scientific evidence and remains free from vested interests". Several studies from four member states concluded that the substance had no harmful effects. But a different analysis showed that only a few of these studies were scientifically reliable.