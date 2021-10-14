Ticker
Borrell ignored warnings on EU mission to Venezuela
By EUobserver
EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell ignored the advice of his own staff to agree an election-monitoring mission in Venezuela next month. The EU mission would "have an adverse impact on the reputation and credibility of EU [observers] and indirectly legitimise Venezuela's electoral process," his staff said in a report in July seen by the Financial Times. Borrell's spokesman said the EU mission could be cancelled if monitoring conditions worsened.