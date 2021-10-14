By EUobserver

Russia and the EU are to hold talks on mutual recognition of vaccine-certificates, Russia's health ministry said Wednesday. Russia's new 'Sputnik Light' vaccine was also 70 percent-effective against the Delta variant of Covid, authorities added. EU regulators have not yet approved Sputnik due to missing data. But they said EU-wide recognition of British vaccine-certificates would be "going live soon", helping UK travellers visit Europe in the next half-term school break.