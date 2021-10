By EUobserver

People who subscribed to banned media or Telegram channels, such as Nexta, were "extremists" and could face up to seven years in jail under a new decree signed earlier in October, Belarus' Main Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (Gubop) said Wednesday. But Nexta said there was nothing in the October law about "criminal liability" and that Gubop was trying to scare people into not reading its content.