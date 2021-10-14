By EUobserver

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić promised to "protect" Serbs in Kosovo at a press conference on the border with his defence minister Wednesday after clashes between Kosovar police and ethnic Serbs in north Mitrovica, Kosovo, left some 20 people injured, one with a gun-shot wound to the shoulder, Reuters reports. Kosovo's interior minister, Xelal Svecla, said police raids were aimed at catching smugglers. "Most of those wanted are Albanians," he said.