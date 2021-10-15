By EUobserver

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take part next Tuesday in the European Parliament's debate about the EU's concern on Polish adherence to EU rule of law. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the debate, while MEPs will vote a resolution Thursday. "how far will European nations retreat before this usurpation by some EU institutions," Morawiecki told MPs in Poland Thursday, setting the scene.