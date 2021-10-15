By EUobserver

Slovenian PM Janez Janša, the current EU presidency-holder, Thursday tweeted a picture of 13 MEPs whom he accused of being "puppets" of Hungarian-born, American-Jewish philanthropist George Soros. Several of the MEPs no longer serve in parliament, while one recently died. Janša also exchanged barbed tweets with the Dutch prime minister and EP president over his Soros claims, while EU Council chief Charles Michel called for leaders to show "mutual respect".