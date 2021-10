By EUobserver

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has vowed to tear down wind turbines in France if voted president. "If I am elected, I will put a stop to all construction of new wind parks and I will launch a big project to dismantle them," she said on RTL radio Thursday. "Mme. Le Pen would cause blackouts," French environment minister Barbara Pompili said, as wind-power creates 8 percent of France's electricity.