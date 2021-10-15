By EUobserver

Wednesday's murders "appeared ... to be an act of terrorism" Norway's 'PST' intelligence service said Thursday, noting that the killer, Danish national Espen Andersen, had been a "known" threat. Andersen was a Muslim convert and extremist, but might also have had psychiatric problems, Norwegian police said. Norway's terrorism-threat level was "moderate", the PST added, while monitoring the risk of "follow-up actions, revenge actions" by either "extreme Islamists" or "right-wing extremists".