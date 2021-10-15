Ticker
Norway killings 'appeared to be' Islamist 'terrorism'
By EUobserver
Wednesday's murders "appeared ... to be an act of terrorism" Norway's 'PST' intelligence service said Thursday, noting that the killer, Danish national Espen Andersen, had been a "known" threat. Andersen was a Muslim convert and extremist, but might also have had psychiatric problems, Norwegian police said. Norway's terrorism-threat level was "moderate", the PST added, while monitoring the risk of "follow-up actions, revenge actions" by either "extreme Islamists" or "right-wing extremists".