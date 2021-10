By EUobserver

Polish MPs voted Thursday to let officials immediately expel asylum seekers who entered Poland irregularly, in what would be illegal pushbacks under international law, and to build a €350m wall on the Belarusian border, where police found the body of a sixth dead refugee. Up to 150 people a night were now also arriving from Belarus to Eisenhuettenstadt, a German migrant camp near the Polish border, local authorities told Reuters.