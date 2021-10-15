Friday

15th Oct 2021

Ticker

Report: China's Xi to snub UK climate summit

By

Chinese prime minister Xi Jinping will not personally attend the 'COP26' climate summit in Scotland, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been informed, British newspaper The Times reported Thursday. The no-show might mean China would not submit a 'nationally defined contribution' (NDC) on CO2-cuts either, British officials feared. Just half of the world's 'G20' wealthiest countries have filed NDCs so far, amid a supply crunch in oil and gas markets.

Feature

Italy on edge as neo-fascists stir violence

Neo-fascist groups are planning new protests in Rome after last weekend's riots, in a heady climate in which the pandemic and immigration have fuelled extremist feeling.

