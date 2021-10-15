Ticker
Report: China's Xi to snub UK climate summit
By EUobserver
Chinese prime minister Xi Jinping will not personally attend the 'COP26' climate summit in Scotland, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been informed, British newspaper The Times reported Thursday. The no-show might mean China would not submit a 'nationally defined contribution' (NDC) on CO2-cuts either, British officials feared. Just half of the world's 'G20' wealthiest countries have filed NDCs so far, amid a supply crunch in oil and gas markets.