By EUobserver

Some 43 percent of Poles said there should be a referendum on EU membership to settle Warsaw's rule-of-law dispute with Brussels in a survey by SW Research for the Rzeczpospolita daily, while 21 percent were undecided. Meanwhile, 64 percent would vote to stay in the EU if there was a referendum now, while 15 percent would vote to leave, 14 percent were undecided, and 7 percent would boycott the referendum.