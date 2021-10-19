Ticker
Russia voices 'record demand' for its gas
By EUobserver
"We in Russia have record-high gas-consumption figures this year, which is also due to ... [our] economic recovery," Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on TV Saturday, while assuring Europe Russia could increase supplies if asked to, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, draft conclusions for this week's EU summit pledged "short-term relief to the most vulnerable consumers and to support European companies", amid a massive surge in global gas prices.