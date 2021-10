By EUobserver

Support for Austrian ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz' 'ÖVP' party has fallen from 32 percent to 26 percent in the wake of his resignation in a corruption scandal, according to a poll in the Kurier newspaper Sunday. Some 71 percent of people also said he was justified in stepping down. Two thirds of people in a separate poll for the Profil magazine Saturday said they believed there was substance to anti-Kurz allegations.