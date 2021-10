By EUobserver

International monitors in Russia-occupied east Ukraine have suspended operations to protect staff following protests in Donetsk over Ukraine's capture of Andrei Kosyak, who Ukraine said was a Russian national on a covert mission. "Because of our safety concerns and because of our safety rules and considerations we suspended our operations," Yaşar Halit Çevik, the chief monitor of the Organisation for Security Cooperation in Europe's 'special monitoring mission', told Reuters Sunday.