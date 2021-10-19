By EUobserver

Péter Márki-Zay, a 49-year old economist, Christian, and father-of-seven, who was once mayor of Hódmezővásárhely, a small Hungarian town, will try to unseat prime minister Viktor Orbán in elections next year after Márki-Zay won an opposition primary vote Sunday. "We can only win together," he said, as he prepared to lead a coalition of six anti-Orbán parties. Orbán's Fidesz party called Márki-Zay a "career leftist" who would raise taxes.