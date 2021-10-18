By EUobserver

Peter Marki-Zay, a 49-year old economist, Christian, and father-of-seven, who was once mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a small Hungarian town, will try to unseat prime minister Viktor Orbán in elections next year after Marki-Zay won an opposition primary vote Sunday. "We can only win together," he said, as he prepared to lead a coalition of six anti-Orbán parties. Orban's Fidesz party called Marki-Zay a "career leftist" who would raise taxes.