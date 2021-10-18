Monday

18th Oct 2021

Ticker

Small-town family man to battle Orbán in 2022

By

Peter Marki-Zay, a 49-year old economist, Christian, and father-of-seven, who was once mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a small Hungarian town, will try to unseat prime minister Viktor Orbán in elections next year after Marki-Zay won an opposition primary vote Sunday. "We can only win together," he said, as he prepared to lead a coalition of six anti-Orbán parties. Orban's Fidesz party called Marki-Zay a "career leftist" who would raise taxes.

Exclusive

EU lags behind on military ambition

Indecision on what kind of EU military forces would fight in what kind of conflicts is holding back EU ambition on "strategic autonomy", according to an internal document.

Agenda

EU leaders meet This WEEK amid EU-Poland clash

Vaccine roll-outs, energy prices, migration and an upcoming climate summit will top the agenda at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, while MEPs in Strasbourg tackle rule of law.

