By EUobserver

Belarus has expelled France's ambassador, Nicolas de Lacoste, the French embassy in Minsk said Sunday. "The Belarusian foreign ministry demanded that the ambassador leave by 18 October," it told AFP, adding that he had already gone, leaving "a video message to the Belarusian people, which will appear tomorrow morning on the embassy's website". De Lacoste had, just last Wednesday, hosted the leaders of Govori Pravdu, a banned NGO, Reuters reported.