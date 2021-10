By EUobserver

The EU has sent 250 oxygen concentrators and 5,200 vials of antibodies used to treat coronavirus to Romania, where one person was still dying of Covid-19 each six minutes at the start of October and where vaccination rates were just 33 percent. Russia, on Saturday, also recorded over 1,000 deaths in one day - equivalent to someone dying every one-and-a-half minutes, with the Kremlin blaming vaccine scepticism for the problem.