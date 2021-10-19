Ticker
EU countries issued 591 million Covid certificates
By EUobserver
The European Commission said on Monday that member states have issued over 591 million EU digital Covid certificates since the regulation entered into force in July. In total, 43 countries are connected to the EU technical system, including Morocco, Panama, Turkey or Ukraine. Another 60 are interested in joining. Meanwhile, 20 member states are using the certificate to grant access restaurants, cinemas, museums, events or venues.