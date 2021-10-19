By EUobserver

Russian firm Gazprom has booked just one third of offered additional gas-transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland for November and not booked any volumes via Ukraine, Reuters reports. The tightening of the supplies amid a crunch in world energy markets was "blackmailing Europe in order to obtain Nord-Stream 2 certification", Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine gas firm Naftogaz said, referring to Russia's new pipeline to Germany.