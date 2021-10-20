Wednesday

20th Oct 2021

Ticker

Turkey summons 10 ambassadors after common call

By

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, over a statement calling for the urgent release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, state-owned Anadolu agency and Reuters said. The statement, shared by some of the embassies on Monday, called for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala's case, four years after he was jailed, saying the case "cast a shadow over respect for democracy."

EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates

The EU Commission has restarted its effort to rewrite European fiscal rules, but some countries, such as Italy, are off the charts on debt in terms of an existing pact.

Baltic states lead Covid surge across east Europe

The surge of Covid-19 infections in eastern EU member countries, particularly the Baltic states, is putting health systems under increasing pressure, prompting governments to reimpose restrictive measures.

Von der Leyen vows action against Poland

Ursula von der Leyen said the commission might use either an infringement procedure, an EU probe into the ruling, the new tool of conditionality which could lead to the suspension of EU funds, or the Article 7 sanctions procedure.

Poland doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

Poland doubled the number of troops to 6,000 on its Belarus border, amid an ongoing standoff with stranded migrants - at least seven of whom have died as temperatures start to plummet.

News in Brief

  1. Polish TV sabotages Tusk press briefing
  2. EU needs a 'whatever it takes' for gas storage, CEO says
  3. German Green co-leader accuses Russia of gas 'blackmail'
  4. Belgium seeks to relax EU sanctions on Belarus
  5. Covid-linked inflation spike temporary, euro-banks say
  6. UK unveils net-zero strategy ahead of COP26
  7. Ombudsman seeks clarification in 'revolving-door' inquiry
  8. Nato 'open to dialogue' despite Russia snub

