By EUobserver

EU foreign ministers meeting Monday provisionally decided to block jet-leasing firms from working with Belarusian airline Belavia because Minsk was shuttling migrants from the Middle East and pushing them into Europe, diplomatic sources said. "We have a political agreement," a source said, after Ireland, which leases jets, had raised objections. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said it was "unacceptable" that Russia was "weaponising poor people" to attack the EU.