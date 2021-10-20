By EUobserver

Nato remained "open to dialogue, including through the Nato-Russia Council [NRC]", its spokeswoman said Tuesday, after Russia closed its Nato embassy in Brussels and expelled three Nato military staff and their civilian assistants from Moscow. Nato justified its earlier "proportionate" expulsion of eight Russian diplomats, who were "undeclared Russian intelligence officers", it said. The NRC brings together 30 Nato states' ambassadors and Russian envoys. It last met in July 2019.