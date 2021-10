By EUobserver

Germany must resist Russian gas "blackmail", Annalena Baerbock, a German Green politician tipped to be next foreign minister, told German newspapers Wednesday. "We can see a poker game ... gas deliveries are being cut," she said. "This could be used by Russia to force a quick authorisation of Nord Stream 2, even if all the legal boxes haven't been ticked," she added, referring to a controversial new Russian pipeline.