By EUobserver

The eurozone's pandemic-related inflation spike was likely "transitory" and "subdued" in "longer-term expectations," Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said Tuesday. Inflation hit 3.4 percent in September. "Overall inflation will come back below two percent by the end of next year," Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau also said, separately. The trend meant the European Central Bank, whose target is two percent, should not intervene, de Galhau added.