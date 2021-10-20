By EUobserver

Belgium has written to EU states saying the Belarusian "potash sector should not be singled out" and that EU sanctions on Belarusian firm Belaruskali had created an "implementation problem" for EU companies, such as customs delays for a large Belgian water-supply firm, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. Other EU states backed altering the chemical types of banned potash to dilute sanctions, a second letter which Bloomberg saw said.