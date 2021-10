By EUobserver

Europe needs to set up a regulated gas bank using existing unused storage space to help to solve its gas woes, Marco Alvera, the head of Europe's biggest gas transport network said, Reuters writes. "We need a kind of 'whatever it takes' of gas … to stock strategic reserves," Alvera, CEO of Italian gas infrastructure group Snam said, referring to former ECB-chief Mario Draghi's 2012 speech on saving the euro.