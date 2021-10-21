Ticker
Russia hosts Taliban at international meeting in Moscow
By EUobserver
Russia is hosting the Taliban for talks in Moscow in an effort to boost its influence across central Asia, Deutsche Welle reports. Moscow officials also called for action against "Islamic State" fighters, who Russia says have increased their presence in Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. Officials from 10 different countries, including China and Pakistan, are attending the talks. Moscow said it was not yet ready to recognise the Taliban government.