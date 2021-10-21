Thursday

21st Oct 2021

Ticker

EU warns of mainstream 'hatred'

By

"Hatred, violence and intolerance" were no longer hiding in the "dark corners" of the internet or secret societies, but becoming mainstream and risking the "undermining of democracy", EU equality commissioner Helena Dali told MEPs Wednesday, referring to fascist groups in Italy who recently staged anti-vaccination riots. She urged a "prompt and comprehensive response" to combat neo-nazi groups across the continent, with Italy already having arrested the leaders of one party.

Polish rule-of-law debate boils over to EU summit

The summit discussion comes after the EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said this week the bloc's executive will take action against Warsaw, for challenging the supremacy of EU law.

Romania pushes live-animal exports despite EU criticism

Romania was criticised during a crisis in the Suez canal earlier this year when the country was the source of 130,000 of the 200,000 live animals stranded without food and water during the shipping bottleneck.

Opinion

MEPs poised to vote blank cheque for Europol using AI tools

Fair Trials, EDRi and other civil society organisations are calling on MEPs to hold true to protect our fundamental rights. We urge MEPs to vote against the revision of Europol's mandate, which distinctly lacks meaningful accountability and safeguards.

