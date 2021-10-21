By EUobserver

"Hatred, violence and intolerance" were no longer hiding in the "dark corners" of the internet or secret societies, but becoming mainstream and risking the "undermining of democracy", EU equality commissioner Helena Dali told MEPs Wednesday, referring to fascist groups in Italy who recently staged anti-vaccination riots. She urged a "prompt and comprehensive response" to combat neo-nazi groups across the continent, with Italy already having arrested the leaders of one party.