By EUobserver

The EU and US have "serious concerns about increasingly divisive rhetoric in Bosnia", US secretary of state Antony Blinken and EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday, alluding to secessionist talk by the leaders of its Serbian entity, Republika Srpska. "This region belongs in the European Union" they added, while urging local politicians to "resume constructive dialogue, and take steps to advance progress on the EU integration path".