By EUobserver

Increasing numbers of infections in Flanders have made the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) return Belgium to 'red' again on the European coronavirus map. The Walloon and Brussels region were red zones already. A region is marked red if the infection ratio per 100,000 citizens remains between 75 and 200 and the positivity ratio is four percent - or when the infection ratio is higher then 200.