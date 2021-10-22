Ticker
Emissions from La Palma volcano reach Brussels
By EUobserver
Scientists at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) have been tracking ongoing emissions from the La Palma volcano. The Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption in the Canary Islands caused large plumes of sulphur dioxide to travel over North Africa and Europe. Those plumes travelled mainly across northern Africa and southern European countries, including Spain and Portugal, eventually reaching Belgium and the Netherlands, affecting these countries' air quality.